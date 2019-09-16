Patrick Mahomes throws four touchdowns in magical single-quarter performance

1:55 Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter of Kansas City's game against the Oakland Raiders Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter of Kansas City's game against the Oakland Raiders

Last year's MVP Patrick Mahomes exploded for one of the greatest single quarters in NFL history as the Chiefs beat the Raiders in Week Two.

After Oakland had opened up a 10-0 lead and held the Chiefs to their first scoreless first quarter since Mahomes took over as starter last season, the third-year gunslinger threw four touchdowns in the second as Kansas City completely turned the game around.

Mahomes threw two scores to Demarcus Robinson, one to rookie Mecole Hardman, and another to tight end Travis Kelce in a stunning spell.

Although he didn’t set any records, Mahomes' 278 yards in a single quarter were the second-most in 40 seasons (behind Drew Brees with 294 in 2008) while Aaron Rodgers was the last QB to throw four TDs in a quarter, and he did that back in 2014.

Mahomes - who was just the third quarterback to throw 50 touchdowns in a season last year - also completed five straight passes of 27+ yards to end the quarter and first half.

After the flurry of scoring before the break, both sides were scoreless in the second half as the Chiefs held on to their 28-10 victory and moved to 2-0 on the season. Mahomes finished the game 30/44, with 443 yards, 4 TDs and no interceptions.

