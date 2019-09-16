Cleveland Browns look to rebound against injury-plagued New York Jets on Monday night
The injury-hit New York Jets host the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action. Here is what to expect...
Form guide and team news
After all the hype, excitement, and talk surrounding the rejuvenated Browns (0-1) this offseason, they were obliterated in Week One, falling 43-13 to the Tennessee Titans at home.
Baker Mayfield was outspoken about the ‘matchups’ he liked against Tennessee, but he has kept himself out of the headlines this week. How will he bounce back after throwing three interceptions in the opener?
The Jets (0-1) had plenty of excitement heading into this season, and with a 16-0 third-quarter lead over Buffalo in game one, they looked to be following through. But the rest of that game, and the week that followed, were nightmares.
New York lost that game 17-16, and now they’ve lost quarterback Sam Darnold, big defensive free-agent signing CJ Mosley, and first-round pick Quinnen Williams to illness and injury. Even All-Pro runner Le'Veon Bell is questionable.
Former Denver starter Trevor Siemian comes in at quarterback for the Jets, but expectations are low for the 27-year-old, who has managed 30 touchdowns and 24 picks in 25 games as a Bronco and did nothing in Minnesota.
Ones to watch
Cleveland have plenty of star names. Baker Mayfield will be in the spotlight after his rough opener, but considering he has Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry, and David Njoku around him, it would probably mean a positive day for the QB if his weapons are in focus.
After 17 carries against Tennessee, the Browns could lean even more heavily on second-year runner Nick Chubb to take the pressure off.
Le’Veon Bell is one of the most electric playmakers in the history of the league, so if he plays, the New York offense will be centred around him. If not, New York will turn to converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery, and pass-catching back Bilal Powell. To put it into perspective how important Bell is: he received 17 carries and nine targets in Week One, while Montgomery had two attempts for four yards and Powell was inactive.
Jamison Crowder - signed to a three-year deal this summer - received a whopping 17 targets last week and caught 14 of them, tying a Jets record for most catches in a game. While we are interested in his encore, Robby Anderson is the deep threat who could cause Cleveland problems.
Key stats
- The Browns failed to win in Week One for the 15th straight season (0-14-1 since 2005).
- Cleveland have the worst road record in the NFL over the last 10 seasons (11-61).
- Since MetLife Stadium opened in 2010, no player has more receptions (198), receiving yards (2,900) or receiving TDs (23) than former New York Giant Odell Beckham Jr.
- Jets RB Le'Veon Bell averages 112.0 rushing yards per game and 169.0 scrimmage YPG in his career in Monday Night Football Games, both the most in MNF history (minimum four games).
- Odell Beckham Jr. has the most receptions (51), receiving yards (755) and receiving TDs (7) on MNF since he entered the NFL in 2014.