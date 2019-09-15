Minnesota Vikings 16-21 Green Bay Packers: Packers hold on in tense NFC North battle

4:25 Highlights of the clash between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Week Two of the NFL season Highlights of the clash between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Week Two of the NFL season

The Green Bay Packers held on to win 21-16 after the Minnesota Vikings had stormed back from three touchdowns down.

Aaron Rodgers started hot in the first half, tossing two touchdowns - to Jamaal Williams and Geronimo Allison - while Aaron Jones powered in from two yards out to give Green Bay a seemingly insurmountable 21-0 lead.

However, the Vikings did not lay down.

Their defense shut down Rodgers for the remainder of the game, and forced two fumbles as they looked to complete a huge comeback.

After Aaron Rodgers started fast, the Vikings defense clamped down for the rest of the game

Immediately after the Packers had taken their three-touchdown lead, Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook raced 75 yards to the end zone in response.

After adding a Dan Bailey field goal before the half, the Vikings came out as the stronger team in the second.

Early in the third quarter, Kirk Cousins launched a 45-yard spiral to Stefon Diggs and he took it straight out of a defender's arms for the score.

However, the deficit stayed at five points as Diggs was penalised for unsportsmanlike conduct and Bailey's extra-point attempt was blocked.

Za'Darius Smith and the Green Bay defense stepped up when it mattered most

Both teams exchanged multiple punts before the Vikings pounded the ball deep into Green Bay territory with Cook and Alexander Mattison leading the way late in the fourth quarter.

With a first-and-goal at the eight-yard line, Cousins rolled right, and tried to force a high, floated ball into Diggs at the back of the end zone, but it was intercepted by Kevin King with a spectacular diving grab.

The Vikings had the ball again with three minutes left but were forced to punt, and when Rodgers found Davante Adams for a fresh set of downs, the Packers ran down the clock, leaving Cousins one final Hail Mary attempt that fell way short.

With their second division win to start the season, the Packers (2-0) take control of the NFC North. Minnesota's loss puts them at 1-1 after a Week One win against Atlanta.

Key stats

Passing

Kirk Cousins (MIN): 14/32, 230, 1 TD, 2 INT

Aaron Rodgers (GB): 22/34, 209, 2 TDs

Rushing

Dalvin Cook (MIN): 20-154-1

Aaron Jones (GB): 23-116-1

Receiving

Adam Thielen (MIN): 5-75

Stefon Diggs (MIN): 1-49-1

Davante Adams (GB): 7-106

Geronimo Allison (GB): 4-25-1

What's next?

The Packers (2-0) host the Denver Broncos next Sunday at 6pm, before welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night football in Week Four.

Meanwhile, Minnesota head back home to host Oakland next week (6pm), and visit Chicago in Week Four (9.25pm).