Los Angeles Rams @ Cleveland Browns: Will Browns spring a surprise?

Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr will go at it when the Browns host the Rams on Sunday night

The Los Angeles Rams will look to move to 3-0 when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...

Seasons so far

The Rams (2-0) have picked up right where they left off last season when they represented the NFC in the Super Bowl.

After a 30-27 win in Carolina followed by victory over the Saints last week , Los Angeles remain undefeated and in good shape for another playoff run.

Meanwhile, the Browns (1-1) have been underwhelming considering the offseason hype. They were trounced 43-13 by Tennessee at home in Week One but comfortably beat the Jets - without Sam Darnold - 23-3 last Monday night.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns have a tough stretch coming up

A .500 start isn't too bad considering the Browns' history (16 seasons without a playoff appearance), but knowing their next five opponents (Rams, Ravens, 49ers, Seahawks and Patriots) are all 2-0 right now, they will will need to step up their game to avoid falling out of contention.

Ones to watch

When Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield take the field on Sunday night, it will mark the seventh time in the modern era that No 1 overall quarterbacks aged 24 or younger will face off.

They have had different career trajectories - Goff had a disastrous rookie season but turned it around under head coach Sean McVay while Mayfield threw for the most touchdowns by a first-year player in NFL history - but both have the talent to carry their teams to wins.

Jared Goff has shown a drastic improvement after a rocky start to his career

The Rams are coming off a Super Bowl appearance, and still have all the talent from last year. Todd Gurley has scored 41 touchdowns since the start of last season, the receiving trio of Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp could be the best in the league, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald has won Defensive Player of the Year for two years straight. The roster is stacked with stars.

Cleveland, too, have plenty of players with great ability, they just haven't put it all together - yet. Odell Beckham Jr reminded everyone just how special he is with his six-catch, 161-yard performance last week, and he will be essential if the Browns are to pull off an upset.

Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry are supreme weapons to support Mayfield and on the defensive side of the ball, Cleveland have a gem in 2017 No 1 overall pick Myles Garrett. He managed 20.5 sacks in his first two years in the league, and leads the NFL so far this season with five. He must get after Goff on Sunday night.

1:00 Odell Beckham Jr sprinted clear for a career-long, 89-yard touchdown against the Jets last week Odell Beckham Jr sprinted clear for a career-long, 89-yard touchdown against the Jets last week

Key stats