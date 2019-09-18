David Njoku getting second opinion on wrist injury as Cleveland Browns suffer injury bug

David Njoku was hurt against the Jets on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns face an anxious wait to find out whether tight end David Njoku will require surgery on a wrist injury.

Njoku, a key part of the Browns offense, was injured in their 23-3 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, suffering a concussion on top of his wrist issue.

Live NFL Live on

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Wednesday that Njoku is seeking a second opinion whether the wrist will need an operation which could sideline him for more than a month.

"David is a good player so definitely him being limited right now or whatever presents problems for us," Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said earlier on Wednesday.

"This game in the National Football League is about attrition so you have to deal with it on your side and other teams do, as well.

"We will get the next guy in there and make sure he knows what to do. When somebody goes down, that is another opportunity for someone else so we will see how it goes."

On top of Njoku, the Browns were also lacking a number of starters at practice on Wednesday including linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and defensive backs Damarious Randall (concussion) and Morgan Burnett (quad).

"We are still kind of playing it by ear," Kitchens added. "We will see how those progress during the course of the week."