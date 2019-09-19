Ron Rivera walks out of Carolina Panthers press conference after Cam Newton questions

Ron Rivera lost his patience with Carolina Panthers reporters on Thursday

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera walked out of his Thursday press conference after repeated questioning about Cam Newton's injury status.

Rivera told reporters in Raleigh that he would not be able to update Newton's status - the quarterback is battling a foot injury - until Friday, two days before they face the Arizona Cardinals.

But more questions came about Newton, despite a warning that he would leave, and Rivera - normally a media friendly coach - duly walked out after only around two minutes.

"Cam was in meetings today [Thursday]," Rivera said as the press conference started.

"He was inside for treatment. Kyle's (backup QB Kyle Allen) preparing as if he's going to start and we'll have have more clarity tomorrow as we continue to go forward. Tomorrow we should have a good feel for where he is and we'll go from there."

After two questions about the Cardinals game, the subject returned to Newton travelling with the team to Arizona and a clearly perturbed Rivera said: "You'll have to wait and see. I'm not going to talk about it any more. Let's talk about Arizona - it would be good to answer those kind of questions."

Cam Newton aggravated a foot injury against Tampa Bay

When the next question started with the word Cam, Rivera butted in and said: "I know it's about Cam. I don't know any more until tomorrow so let's talk about Arizona. If not, there is no reason for me to stand here."

The next reporter asked if Rivera, who previously said he was 100 per cent confident Newton would play, was still as confident and the head coach looked down and walked away, saying under his breath: "I just asked you to ask questions about somebody else. I'm not going to do this any more. I told you I won't know until tomorrow. Golly."