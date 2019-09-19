Josh Rosen taking over from Ryan Fitzpatrick as Miami Dolphins quarterback

Josh Rosen is taking over as quarterback for the Miami Dolphins

Josh Rosen is set to start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins in their week three game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rosen, who was traded to the Dolphins just before this year's NFL Draft, has been backing up Ryan Fitzpatrick through the opening two weeks of the season.

But Dolphins coach Brian Flores appears to have lost his patience with Fitzpatrick already, the veteran QB having thrown three interceptions in a woeful display against the New England Patriots.

Fitzpatrick only managed to contribute 89 passing yards and he was sacked four times on top of the three picks - his quarterback rating through two games is a paltry 39.9.

Rosen was taken with the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals but he could only manage a 3-10 record in his 13 starts last season and threw 14 interceptions against only 11 touchdown passes.

The Cardinals moved on from Rosen when they decided to select Kyler Murray first overall in April's draft.

Rosen has appeared in both Dolphins games but he has completed only eight of his 21 pass attempts and been picked off twice.

There has been little 'Fitzmagic' from Ryan Fitzpatrick so far this season

Miami have been outscored 102-10 in their two games this season - against the Patriots and Baltimore Ravens - and have also traded away key assets including tackle Laremy Tunsil and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins have, though, bolstered their defensive front by claiming Taco Charlton off waivers - the former first-round pick was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.