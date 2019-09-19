Jalen Ramsey: Eagles, Seahawks, Patriots, Chiefs 'make sense' as trade partners

1:30 Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss possible landing spots for Jalen Ramsey if he gets traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss possible landing spots for Jalen Ramsey if he gets traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Eagles, Seahawks, Patriots and Chiefs make sense as trade options for Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, according to Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms.

After Ramsey was seen arguing with head coach Doug Marrone on the sideline during Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans, he subsequently requested a trade away from the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jaguars are asking for "at least one first-round pick" in return and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "the tentative plan is to trade him this Friday", even though he is expected to suit up for Jacksonville's Thursday night match-up with the Tennessee Titans.

Talking to Pro Football Talk - which you can watch every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action - Simms outlined some contenders that would make sense as landing spots for the 24-year-old corner.

Speaking to co-host Mike Florio, Simms said: "Teams like we talk about - the Eagles, the Seahawks, maybe the Patriots, I mean, yeah, they are teams right now - if you and I had a crystal ball - they are going to be picking somewhere between 25 and 32 [in next year's NFL Draft].

"So it makes sense for a lot of those teams who we view as Super Bowl contenders or in that window as well. Like the Chiefs too, I'd be calling Jacksonville. You are in the window, make the move, let's go.

Ramsey is considered as one of the best corners in the game

"The Chiefs are going to have a pick somewhere between 28 and 32 - I feel pretty good in saying that right now the way it looks. At the very least, it will be 24 through 32.

"So I'm with you, there is a very realistic chance [the Jaguars] could get two ones in the right scenario."

All four teams picked out by Simms are playoff-calibre teams, but will the Jaguars want to trade with a contender knowing the pick(s) they receive will be late in the draft?

Ramsey will also be ineligible to play for his new team this week if he suits up on Thursday night, so watch out for a team courting him to potentially swoop in at the final hour and get a deal done.

Will Ramsey leave and, if so, where will he end up?

