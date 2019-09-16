Jalen Ramsey asks Jacksonville Jaguars to trade him after spat with Doug Marrone

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey asked to be traded after Sunday’s defeat to the Houston Texans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ramsey, the fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft, and head coach Doug Marrone were caught by television cameras yelling at each other on the sidelines, early in the first quarter, after the Texans had taken a 3-0 lead.

Ramsey, who is arguably the NFL's top cornerback, was reported to be upset that Marrone did not challenge a catch by DeAndre Hopkins on third-and-2 earlier in that drive.

Marrone was asked about the exchange and did not provide many details.

"There are a lot of emotions in the game," he said. "I don't know. I can't recall."

Ramsey refused to talk to reporters after the game.

Schefter said the Jaguars have already spoken to interested in trading for Ramsey, but there is "no current plan" to strike a deal. He added Jacksonville want "at least one first-round pick" for the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

CB Jalen Ramsey’s agent asked for a trade after yesterday’s loss at Houston, league sources tell @mortreport and me



The Jaguars have spoken with interested teams, but there is no current plan to trade Ramsey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

The Jaguars are asking teams for at least one first-round pick in return for Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey, but want more than that in return, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

The Jaguars fell to 0-2 on Sunday after losing to AFC South division rivals Houston in dramatic fashion.

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, starting in place of the injured Nick Foles, drove Jacksonville down the field with the score at 13-6 late in the fourth quarter. He connected with DJ Chark for a touchdown.

Marrone opted to go for a two-point conversion to seal a win, rather the kicking an extra point to take the game into overtime.

Running back Leonard Fournette came up just short on the attempt and the Jaguars lost.

Marrone said of the play call: "I was very, very comfortable with it. It just didn't work."