Dallas Cowboys lose Michael Gallup for up to four weeks

Michael Gallup will undergo surgery on his knee

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is to undergo knee surgery and could be out for up to four weeks, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rappaport.

The 23-year-old will have a procedure to trim his meniscus after taking a helmet to the knee during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field.

Sources: #Cowboys promising WR Michael Gallup is having arthroscopic surgery to trim his meniscus, knocking him out 2-4 weeks. No structural damage besides the meniscus tear, so the return should be quick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019

Gallup, a third-round pick in the 2018 draft, leads the Cowboys receivers for receptions this season with six. He is second in terms of receiving yards (68) to Devin Smith (74).

He could miss matches against the Miami Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys also saw starting nose tackle Antwaun Woods suffer a knee injury during Sunday's victory. He left the field and did not return with reports saying he has suffered a mild MCL sprain.

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you missed the live action on Sunday, as our two-hour highlights show has you covered. We bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

The jam-packed show airs at 7am on Monday mornings on Sky Sports Action, and if you miss it, it is repeated at 9pm and available On Demand.