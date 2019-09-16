Antonio Brown denies new sexual misconduct allegation

Antonio Brown made his Patriots debut in Miami on Sunday

Antonio Brown has denied new sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist in an extensive Sports Illustrated report published on Monday.

In the article, Brown is accused of approaching the woman with only a hand cloth covering his genitals while she was painting a mural in the wide receiver's home in Pittsburgh, an act she took as a "clear sexual come-on".

She told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko: "I was about 40 per cent done on the second day, and I'm on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.

"Unfortunately, I've been tried (by men) a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting. After that, it all ended abruptly."

The incident allegedly occurred in July, 2017. The woman, who did not press charges, said Brown paid her an agreed amount of £2,000 for the two days' work she completed on the mural but subsequently "ghosted" her. The mural was left unfinished and she was unable to retrieve another painting which had been left at Brown's residence.

Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, denied the allegations on Twitter later on Monday on behalf of his client.

"Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities. There will be no further comment at this time," Heitner tweeted.

Brown denied separate rape accusations last week, after a civil lawsuit was filed by the player's former personal trainer in Florida.

The 31-year-old is accused of three separate sexual offences by Britney Taylor, who decided to forgo her right to anonymity, between 2017 and 2018.

The lawsuit seeks "compensatory and punitive damages", stating that Ms Taylor, 28, "has suffered near-daily panic attacks and suicidal ideations" since the alleged incidents.

Brown claims any sexual activity between the two was entirely consensual and believes the lawsuit is financially motivated. Heitner says his client plans to countersue.

The NFL is planning to meet Taylor in New York on Monday.

Brown, who signed for the New England Patriots on September 7 after being released by the Oakland Raiders, made his debut for the reigning Super Bowl champions against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

He caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a blowout 43-0 win for the Patriots in Miami.