NFL to meet Antonio Brown rape accuser on Monday

Antonio Brown is not expected to be present when his rape accuser speaks to the NFL on Monday

The NFL is preparing to meet Antonio Brown's rape accuser on Monday, according to multiple reports, while the wide receiver made his New England Patriots debut with a touchdown on Sunday.

The former Pittsburgh and Oakland receiver, who agreed a deal with New England last weekend after a tumultuous stint with the Raiders, was on the field for the Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium despite the latest off-field issue to engulf him.

As he took to the field, multiple reports revealed that the NFL are preparing to meet Britney Taylor, who has accused Brown of rape and sexual assault, in New York on Monday.

Taylor, who is bringing the civil suit against Brown, has reportedly provided information to the league in advance of the meeting and has no expectation of Brown or his representatives being part of the meeting, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

On the field, and in a Patriots uniform for the first time, Brown linked up with Tom Brady on the opening possession, three successful completions and more than 30 yards between the pair set up Sony Michel for the game's opening touchdown.

Brown. who was reportedly under consideration for the Commissioner's Exempt List, according to USA Today earlier this week, then grabbed a 20-yard catch from Brady to pick up a touchdown on his first appearance, ending with 56 yards in the Pats dominant win.

ESPN also reported Brown turned down a $2m settlement before the suit was filed, while a previous report from USA Today said that the NFL was expected to interview the woman and Brown as part of its investigation.

NFL Network reports that a third party, a rookie football player, is also expected to be interviewed as he was alleged to be in the house during one of the incidents in the civil lawsuit.

Brown participated in practices this week with the Patriots after signing a reported one-year, $15m deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus and a $20m team option for 2020 last Saturday after his release from the Raiders.