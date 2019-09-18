Best of the NFL: Plays of the week, Patrick Mahomes' epic quarter, Odell Beckham's NY return

After another thrilling week of the NFL, we round up the best of the action from Week Two.

Plays of the week

This week, we saw a career-long touchdown run by Dalvin Cook during a 154-yard day in Green Bay, Rashaad Penny showing off his speed on a 37-yard score, and Lamar Jackson once again showing off his connection with Marquise 'Hollywood Brown'.

Mahomes' epic single-quarter performance

1:55 Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdowns in just one quarter! Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdowns in just one quarter!

Last year's MVP Patrick Mahomes exploded for one of the greatest single quarters in NFL history as the Chiefs beat the Raiders.

In the second quarter of Sunday's game, he racked up 278 yards - the second-most in 40 seasons - and threw four touchdowns (which had not been done since 2014) as Kansas City went on to defeat Oakland 28-10.

Dramatic finish in Denver

3:17 Eddy Piniero's last-second kick sealed a dramatic win for the Bears Eddy Piniero's last-second kick sealed a dramatic win for the Bears

There was an astonishing end to the game between Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears as an incredible series of events saw the Bears win it in the final second.

With last year's kicking issues weighing heavy in the minds of Bears fans, Eddy Piniero came through with a clutch 53-yarder after a minute of mayhem that saw the sides switch leads.

Jones' game-winner in Atlanta

1:14 Atlanta took their final lead when Julio Jones raced to the end zone Atlanta took their final lead when Julio Jones raced to the end zone

In a tense 'battle of the birds' on Sunday night, the Falcons topped the Eagles thanks to Julio Jones' 54-yard game-winner on fourth down with just over two minutes left.

Watch out for a fantastic block by Atlanta left tackle Jake Matthews as Jones showed off his outrageous speed to beat chasing defenders to the end zone.

Beckham's New York return

0:37 The one-handed catch master Odell Beckham Jr did it again! The one-handed catch master Odell Beckham Jr did it again!

1:00 Beckham later broke free for an 89-yard score Beckham later broke free for an 89-yard score

Odell Beckham Jr marked his return to MetLife Stadium - he was traded from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns earlier this summer - with a six-catch, 161-yard and one-touchdown performance against the Jets, as well as two highlight-reel plays.

Going into the game, Beckham already had the most receptions (51), receiving yards (755) and receiving TDs (7) on Monday Night Football since he entered the NFL in 2014, and he came up with an outstanding one-handed catch and turned on the jets for an 89-yard TD as Cleveland got their first win of the season.

Week Three begins when the Jaguars host the Titans on Thursday night football, before a Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes battle features on Sunday.