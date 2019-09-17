Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick traded to Pittsburgh Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers from the Miami Dolphins

The deal for safety Fitzpatrick, 22, was confirmed on Monday night and the Dolphins will receive a first-round draft pick for 2020 in return, and the teams will also swap late-round picks.

Fitzpatrick, who was unhappy with his role, requested and was granted permission to seek a trade before playing free safety for Miami in Sunday's 43-0 loss to New England Patriots, where he made six tackles and a fumble recovery.

The rebuilding Dolphins, with two losses from two, who have purged their roster to accumulate draft picks, now have three first-round choices in 2020 - but have been outscored 102-10 in their first two games.

The Steelers, who also lost their first two games, have allowed 640 yards through the air and six touchdown passes and are reeling from the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to an elbow injury.

Safety Fitzpatrick made his first career interception off Tom Brady

Fitzpatrick - whose first career interception was off Tom Brady - was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, but quickly became disgruntled after Brian Flores took over as Miami coach this year.

When the Dolphins put Fitzpatrick at strong safety during training camp, his mother Melissa complained on Twitter that he was being asked to play out of position.

The situation worsened following a season-opening 59-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, when Fitzpatrick struggled and the Dolphins tied a team record by allowing six touchdown passes in the most lopsided defeat in franchise history.