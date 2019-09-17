Daniel Jones to replace Eli Manning as starting Giants quarterback.

Eli Manning started in the Giants' losses against the Cowboys and Bills

The New York Giants have announced rookie Daniel Jones will replace Eli Manning as their starting quarterback.

Jones, drafted sixth overall in the 2019 draft, is set to make his first start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Coach Pat Shurmur broke the news to veteran quarterback Manning on Tuesday morning, and admits the two-time Super Bowl winner was not pleased.

3:55 Highlights of the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys from week one of the NFL Highlights of the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys from week one of the NFL

"I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter," Shurmur said.

"Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good team-mate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday."

Daniel Jones takes advice from Eli Manning against the Buffalo Bills.

Manning currently holds all of the Giants' career passing records, including attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdowns.

"Ultimately, this is a move that I felt was best for this team at this time," Shurmur added.

"I have said it since I got here, I am very fond of Eli. His work ethic, his preparation, his football intelligence. All those attributes are as good as I have ever seen in a player. And Eli worked as hard as you could ask of anybody to get ready for this season.

"This move is more about Daniel moving forward than about Eli."

The Giants are 0-2 with Manning as starting quarterback this season, with a passer rating of 78.7.