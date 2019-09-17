Odell Beckham Jr makes iconic one-handed catch

0:37 Odell Beckham Jr made one of his iconic one-handed catches early in the Browns' game against the Jets Odell Beckham Jr made one of his iconic one-handed catches early in the Browns' game against the Jets

Odell Beckham Jr had an 89-yard touchdown catch and a spectacular one-handed grab on his return to MetLife Stadium.

It was reminiscent of Beckham's highlight-reel, one-handed reception for the Giants back in 2014 and came on a busy night for the wide receiver as the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets 23-3.

On this one, Baker Mayfield found Beckham down the right sideline, and the receiver stuck out his right hand to snare the ball behind Nate Hairston in nearly the same spot as his big catch five years ago.

Beckham was also wearing his expensive watch, despite the NFL telling him last week not to.

And he also had to come out of the game because officials made him change his mirrored visor, returning to the field with a clear visor on his helmet.

It was a sweet night for Beckham, who called out Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams last Thursday, saying the coach - then with the Browns - had instructed players to hurt him in a preseason game in 2017.

Williams denied Beckham's accusations, jokingly asking reporters: "Odell who?" Williams, who led the Browns to a 5-3 record as their interim coach last season, also chided reporters for giving Beckham attention.