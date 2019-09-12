Odell Beckham Jr accuses Gregg Williams of teaching 'dirty hits'

Beckham Jr has accused Gregg Williams of ordering players to injure him

Odell Beckham Jr has accused former Cleveland Browns defensive co-ordinator Gregg Williams of telling players to "take me out."

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver suffered a severe ankle sprain in a 2017 preseason game when former Cleveland cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun cut his legs out while Beckham was with the New York Giants.

He said: "It's a known rule, in preseason nobody in the NFL is really out to do stuff like that.

"Cleveland players told me that's what he was telling them to do, take me out of the game. So you know who he is. That's the man calling the plays."

Briean Boddy-Calhoun caused a sprained ankle when he cut Beckham's legs out

When asked what defence he might face when the Browns visit the New York Jets on Monday, he predicted more of the same from Williams, Cleveland's interim coach last year and now Jets defensive co-ordinator.

Beckham Jr added: "I've just got to watch out for the cheap shots, the dirty hits and all the things he likes to teach. Other than that, I expect the same."

The 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year, 26, subsequently broke his ankle following the sprain, and he claimed doctors told him the two injuries were connected.

Williams interviewed for the Cleveland coaching position but is now at the Jets

"I came back probably three weeks too early because they lost the first game of the season and I felt that pressure to play.

"That high ankle sprain led to the broken ankle on the left and then which led to compensation in many different areas and just kind of like a little spiral, so it's something that I'll never forget.

"It's something that it changed my life forever."

Williams was suspended by the NFL for one season for his role in the infamous 'Bountygate' scandal in which the New Orleans Saints were found to have operated a bounty system where players were paid bonuses for deliberately injuring players.

One of the division's most animated and controversial assistants, Williams led the Browns to a 5-3 record last season after taking over when Hue Jackson was fired. He was interviewed for Cleveland's coaching vacancy but Freddie Kitchens eventually got the job.