Sam Darnold out of New York Jets' Monday Night Football game

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will miss next week's Monday Night Football game against Cleveland Browns due to mononucleosis.

Head coach Adam Gase has announced Trevor Siemian will start in Darnold's place.

Darnold missed practice on Wednesday when the team sent him home because he was feeling ill.

Team doctors later told him antibiotics were not working as quickly as expected, leading to the diagnosis.

The Jets will need to sign a backup for Siemian or elevate Luke Falk from the practice squad.

Darnold could also miss the Week Three game against the Patriots - after which the Jets have a bye week.

Gase said: "I don't want to put predictions on anything. I'm just glad we've got the bye week when we do."

Siemian made 24 starts for the Denver Broncos earlier in his career - going 13-11.

He was a back-up for the Minnesota Vikings last season but did not appear in a game.