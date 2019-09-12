Washington Redskins' Derrius Guice wants second opinion on knee injury

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice will seek a second opinion on his ailing right knee.

Guice will consult Dr. James Andrews who has served as part of the Redskins' medical team and is already well known to the 22-year-old, following a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2018 which ended Guice's rookie season.

Guice left the Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after gaining 18 yards on 10 carries, but when his right knee failed to improve this week, Guice has chosen to seek a second opinion.

It has been reported Andrews could trim the meniscus in Guice's right knee, a surgical procedure with a likely recovery time of four to six weeks.

Without Guice, 34-year-old Adrian Peterson is expected to carry more of the running load.

He was a healthy scratch at Philadelphia last week, but Redskins head coach Jay Gruden insisted he was confident Peterson would be ready to play when his number is called.

Washington's offensive line struggled against Philadelphia, but the Eagles have an exceptional front four and were one of seven defences last season to restrict opponents to under 100 yards rushing per game (96.9).