Vince Young says NFL is 'getting a little too soft'

A play involving Baker Mayfield was whistled dead for a sack on Sunday before he had been taken to the ground

After Week One of the NFL season, Sky Sports sat down with Vince Young and Will Blackmon to discuss their lessons learned.

Young and Blackmon will both return to the Sky Sports Panel this week as we show three more live games on Sunday night, but we asked them to look back on the best (and worst) of the first week of action.

Your NFL fixtures for Week Two

Here is what they had to say...

Vince Young: "With the new rules and pass interference penalties, I think it's starting to go too far. I think the game is getting a little too soft.

"Football is a physical game.

"I saw a play on the weekend where a quarterback got hit 'out of bounds' but he was actually still inbounds and they still threw a flag. I think that's soft.

"I also saw Baker Mayfield break some tackles in the backfield, about to get sacked, and end up getting out of there but the referee blew the whistle. I understand the protection part of it but I really feel like it's a physical game - let these guys play.

"Nobody comes to a football game to hear whistles blow."

Will Blackmon: "What stood out for me in Week One is that Dalvin Cook is legit now he's healthy and he gives that team a chance to win.

"You saw it because Kirk Cousins only threw 10 passes which is crazy - and they still won. That definitely stood out to me."

Young: "The Cleveland Browns were hyped up. The Tennessee Titans are an underdog team but have a very good defense, have a really good running game with Derrick Henry and Marcus Mariota is doing better and making better decisions.

5:26 Watch highlights as the Tennessee Titans blew out the Cleveland Browns in Ohio Watch highlights as the Tennessee Titans blew out the Cleveland Browns in Ohio

"He has got some talent around him that can catch the ball."

Blackmon: "I've mentioned before that the Chicago Bears are only going to go as far as Mitchell Trubisky goes and he did not do well at all in the first game. So that improvement is important for him."

4:07 The Green Bay defense shut down Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears in last week's season opener The Green Bay defense shut down Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears in last week's season opener

Young: "For the Cowboys, I think the growth of Dak Prescott over the offseason has transferred to the football field and new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore did a fabulous job calling the offense. You could see the growth of Prescott and the partnership of those two is going to be really good in the future.

"They spread the ball really well and I like how Prescott read the defense. He checked the plays to get the guys in better ones, and he did a really good job of throwing the ball accurately because he was very comfortable.

3:55 Watch the best of Dak Prescott as the Dallas Cowboys topped the New York Giants Watch the best of Dak Prescott as the Dallas Cowboys topped the New York Giants

"I was happy to see that out of there, because of all the hatred he was getting last year up until now.

"He has definitely [earned a big contract]. Even though Zeke [Elliott] signed a big contract, Dak is the face of the Cowboys. Without a quarterback, they are nothing - any team [is nothing]."

Blackmon: "My pick for the Super Bowl is the New England Patriots. And I've never seen them look so comfortable against what was supposed to be a good team in the Steelers.

Young: "To see DeSean Jackson back home, back with the team he loves, it was good to see him catching deep balls like he always does.

1:25 DeSean Jackson scored two 50-yard touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Redskins DeSean Jackson scored two 50-yard touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Redskins

"Seeing Shady [LeSean] McCoy back with 'Big Red' I call him [Andy Reid] - he still got 81 yards rushing, is still carrying the load.

"Deshaun Watson - fabulous game. You could tell he had a good offseason, could have won but he was shorted by the player who I say will be MVP - Drew Brees.

"Then Malcolm Brown for the Rams - knowing who was the starting running back there [Todd Gurley], every time Brown had the opportunity and the chance, he made the best of it. I know him because he played at the University of Texas and I know what type of back he is and how long he has been waiting to play. For him to get the call, I was really happy.

Vince Young was impressed with what he saw from Kyler Murray late in the game on Sunday

"And last but not least, Kyler Murray - the great comeback he made. Everybody was wondering what was going on, but one thing you can't take from him: he's a winner, and he pulled through. Those are some of the things Arizona Cardinals fans and the organisation are going to have to get used to. He might start off a little rough and bad, but once he gets it, it's going to be a show you will have to watch out there."

Week Two begins on Thursday night as the Carolina Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coverage begins at 12.30am on Friday on Sky Sports Action and Main Event; kick-off is at 1.20am.