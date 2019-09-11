Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill avoids IR, could miss four to six weeks

Tyreek Hill injured his collarbone against Jacksonville

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be on the sideline for a month or more, but Kansas City's Pro Bowl deep threat avoided being placed on injured reserve.

According to multiple reports, Hill won't be allowed to do football activities for about a month and could miss six weeks. Official word from Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder is expected Wednesday.

Hill was slammed to the turf near the sideline by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the first quarter on Sunday and did not return to the Chiefs' 40-26 victory.

Burkholder said after the game that Hill was under the care of an ortho-trauma team in Jacksonville and added the team would provide a detailed update on his condition in "a day or two."

The 25-year-old Hill signed to a $54m contract extension on Friday.

In Hill's absence, Sammy Watkins emerged as the lead option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and caught nine passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns against the Jaguars.