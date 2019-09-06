Tyreek Hill agrees new three-year, $54m deal with Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has committed his future to the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed a contract extension with wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs did not disclose the terms of the deal, however multiple outlets reported that it was a three-year, $54m extension with $35m guaranteed.

Hill, a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft, was going into the final year of his rookie deal.

He has established himself as one of the most electrifying players in the NFL over the past three seasons but was in the headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this year.

Hill was investigated over an alleged incident of domestic abuse

Hill was investigated on suspicion of child abuse after an incident in which his three-year old son suffered a broken arm, before prosecutors declined to press charges due to a lack of evidence.

The 25-year-old was suspended by the Chiefs from all team-related activities after an audio recording of a conversation between Hill and the child's mother, Crystal Espinal, in which she accused him of abusing their son, aired on a local TV station.

The NFL sent investigators to Kansas City as commissioner Roger Goodell weighed up whether to punish Hill

Hill remained away from the team until July, when the NFL announced it had closed its formal investigation into the case and that Hill would not be disciplined because there was no evidence that he had violated their personal conduct policy.

The Chiefs were working on a contract extension for Hill prior to the investigation and have now decided to move forward with those plans.

"We're pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future," Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said.

"He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July.

"Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team's success, and we're pleased that he'll continue to make an impact for us."

Hill has caught 223 passes for 3,255 yards in his three seasons in the NFL, while accounting for 30 total touchdowns. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons.

His average salary of $18m over the course of his new deal ties him with Odell Beckham Jr of the Cleveland Browns as the NFL's second-highest paid wide receiver.

Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints leads the way after signing a a five-year, $100m contract in July.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City," Hill said.

"Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and team-mates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you're the best fans in the world."