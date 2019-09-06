Green Bay Packers' dominant defense shuts down Chicago Bears on opening night

2:11 We've picked out the best moments from the Green Bay Packers' dominant defensive display during their win over the Chicago Bears We've picked out the best moments from the Green Bay Packers' dominant defensive display during their win over the Chicago Bears

Watch the best plays from the Green Bay Packers' defense as they stifled Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears on opening night at Soldier Field.

The Packers came out on top 10-3 on Thursday night, in a game featuring little attacking output.

Green Bay managed the only touchdown of the game when Jimmy Graham found the end zone in the second quarter, but defense was the star of the show and in particular, the Packers' D proved it shouldn't be overlooked this season.

The unit came up with five sacks of Trubisky and a game-sealing interception to defeat Chicago on the road, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers was quick to praise them after the game, saying: "We've got a defense!" with a huge grin on his face.

They certainly do, and with their display on opening night, the Pack have put themselves in pole position in the NFC North.

Click on the video at the top of the page to watch the best moments from the dominant Packers defense.