Green Bay Packers 10-3 Chicago Bears: Green Bay shut down Chicago at Soldier Field

Jimmy Graham celebrates the only touchdown of the game

The Green Bay Packers shut down the Chicago Bears offense at Soldier Field as they won 10-3 in a tense season opener.

Green Bay held Mitchell Trubisky to 228 yards and forced one interception, while stifling the Bears rushing attack to just 46 yards.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers found Jimmy Graham for the only touchdown of the game in the second quarter.

The NFL's 100th season kicked off with a sloppy affair, as both offenses failed to find rhythm and plenty of penalty flags flew.

Ultimately, it was two-time league MVP Rodgers who was able to conjure up a touchdown drive at the start of the second quarter that made the difference.

Slow start at Soldier Field

It was the Chicago defense that looked every bit as dominant as the unit that allowed a league-low 17.7 points last season as they forced three consecutive three-and-outs to start the game.

After the Bears’ attack was gifted great field position by their D, Chicago took the lead when kicker Eddy Pineiro opened the scoring with a 38-yard field with on the clock.

The kick - which looked wobbly as it left Pineiro’s foot but straightened up - was met by noticeably loud cheers after Chicago exited last year’s playoffs due to a missed attempt by former kicker Cody Parkey - known as the ‘double doink’ for hitting both the crossbar and upright.

Pineiro kept his cool for the kick but perhaps showed his nerves by knocking the ensuing kickoff out of bounds.

However, outside of the three points, the Bears’ attack struggled majorly in the first half.

Both teams struggled to produce anything on offense

Allen Robinson flashed, but Trubisky should have been intercepted with the first play of the second quarter as he threw across his body and Kevin King stepped across his receiver, but the corner wasn’t able to secure it.

The minus-12 yards for the Packers offense in the first quarter were there fewest in any quarter since 1994, but with the first throw of the second, two-time league MVP Rodgers fired downfield to sophomore Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 47-yard pickup to get the Green Bay offense going.

And just three plays later, Rodgers found Jimmy Graham in the end zone to give them the lead to cap a 74-yard drive.

Graham was hardly open as Rodgers flipped it up into the end zone, but the tight end used his 6-foot-seven, 265-pound frame to box out a defender and haul it in from eight yards out.

Green Bay defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will have heard all offseason how dominant this Chicago defense is, but it was the Packers unit who stifled the Bears in the first half, leading to some boos from the home crowd at Soldier Field as they punted yet again before the break.

Trubisky had managed just ten completions for 73 yards on 16 attempts in the first half and the Bears had just 98 yards of offense as the score remained 7-3 to the road team.

More to follow...

FIRST QUARTER

Packers 0-3 Bears: Eddy Pineiro 38-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Packers 7-3 Bears: Aaron Rodgers 8-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham (XP good)

THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

Packers 10-3 Bears: Mason Crosby 39-yard field goal