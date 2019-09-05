Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr still hampered by hip injury

Odell Beckham has been dealing with a hip injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr plans to play on Sunday despite an ongoing hip injury that prevents him from "opening up and sprinting".

Beckham was not listed on Wednesday's injury report for the season opener against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

On Thursday, he updated reporters on the status of an ailment he has been dealing with for weeks. He did not play in the pre-season.

"It's like an extremely fast car with like a little alignment or something off," he said. "And it's right in the centre of what you need. Now, the car can still go, but it's dangerous, you know what I mean?

"So, it's just something I've been trying to figure out, in and out of rehab every single day. Never really dealt with anything like that."

Beckham, 26, missed 16 of 32 games during his last two seasons with the New York Giants. He played all 16 games only once (2016) in five years there.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection said the injury is getting better.

"It's something that hopefully keeps progressing and gets better and not worse," he said.

"But it's just something you have to deal with. We have a game Sunday, so it's time to go. ... I'll be running as fast as I can run. If that's not a hundred, I feel confident in myself that wherever I'm at, I'll be ready to play with wherever I'm at."