Antonio Brown: Oakland Raiders planning to suspend wide receiver after incident with GM

Antonio Brown looks set to be suspended by the Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders are planning to suspend wide receiver Antonio Brown after an incident with general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown had posted a letter on social media of a fine he received from the team - sent by Mayock - after he missed practices while resolving a dispute with the NFL over his helmet. The picture was accompanied with the words: "When your own team want to hate."

According to Schefter, Brown's Instagram post led to an exchange, which will result in further discipline.

Brown's bizarre pre-season began with him missing practices after suffering frostbite from entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear.

He then threatened to quit the NFL because the helmet he used was no longer deemed safe by the league, but ultimately returned to practice after losing the grievances filed against the NFL.

It is currently unclear what suspension the Raiders will hand to Brown, who was acquired for third and fifth-round picks from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this summer.

Oakland kick off their season with a home game against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports at 3.20am on Tuesday morning.