Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears kicks off NFL's 100th season
Watch live on Sky Sports Action or Main Event from 12.30am on Friday; kick-off is at 1.20am
Last Updated: 05/09/19 5:55am
The NFL's 100th season will begin on Thursday night when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...
Live NFL
September 6, 2019, 12:30am
Live on
Form guide and team news
Green Bay (6-9-1 last season) finally made a head coaching change at the end of last season after 13 years of Mike McCarthy and his offense that had plenty of success but ultimately become stale and predictable. Matt LaFleur, who arrives from Tennesee as a Sean McVay 'disciple', will at the very least mean defenses won't know what to expect.
The defense has seen a complete revamp, with the Packers uncharacteristically spending big in free agency (Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Adrian Amos) and adding two first-round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft (Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage Jr).
After an eight-year playoff absence, the Bears (12-4) returned the postseason. First-year head coach Matt Nagy was named Coach of the Year, second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky tripled his passing touchdowns (24) from the year prior and the defense allowed a league-low 17.7 points. A first-round playoff exit at home was ultimately a major disappointment.
Last year's breakout means Chicago have heavy expectations this season, and how they react to the loss of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (Denver's new head coach) will go a long way to determining their success. The players are still there, but will Chuck Pagano be able to replicate last year's dominance?
Ones to watch
It all starts with Aaron Rodgers and his favourite target Davante Adams, who hauled in 111 passes last year. But the big question is: How will offense look with LaFleur in charge? Will Rodgers be slinging it? What is the plan with Aaron Jones and the running game?
Green Bay also have a secondary with playmakers aplenty. Jaire Alexander was outstanding as a rookie, and Kevin King, Adrian Amos and rookie Darnell Savage make up the rest of the back four. Can they create a game-changing turnover?
Chicago fans will want to see Mitchell Trubisky progress even further in year two with Nagy. Wideout Allen Robinson was returning from injury last season, but can he return to his 2015 Pro Bowl form now fully healthy?
Rookie running back David Montgomery is also expected to have an immediate impact, and he could help a rushing attack that already averaged over 120 yards per game last season.
Then, among a whole team of defensive studs, there is Khalil Mack. In last year's opener against the Pack, he managed one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, an interception and a touchdown. Plus, he added 2.5 sacks in the return fixture. He could single-handedly win the game for Chicago.
Where will the game be won and lost?
The all-time series record between these two is 97-95-6 in favour of the Packers. Last season, the spoils were shared 1-1 with both teams winning at home by one score. These teams are hard to separate.
But we are looking to this new Green Bay offense and how they will handle the fantastic pass-rush, tackling linebackers and sturdy secondary of Chicago.
The last time the two teams met, Rodgers was stifled - he threw 42 passes with only 25 completions, no touchdowns and one pick - and was sacked five times. Leading rusher Jamaal Williams only managed 55 yards on the ground too.
LaFleur's attack - and how he calls the game against this defense - will be the key to this matchup.
NFL on Sky Sports in 2019/20
Ahead of the start of the NFL's 100th season, we run you through all the Sky Sports coverage this season.
Key stats
- The two organisations have combined for 22 world championships (13 for Green Bay, nine for Chicago - first and second among all teams) and have also had 53 individuals put in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Bears 28 and Packers 25, also first and second all-time).
- A different team has won the NFC North in each of the last three years, and there hasn't been a repeat winner since 2014.
- Aaron Rodgers has thrown for more completions (454), pass yards (5,156) and pass TDs (45) against the Bears than any other opponent in his career. In three Week One starts against the Bears, Rodgers is 3-0 with 7 TD, 0 INT, and a combined 121.4 passer rating.
- The Bears defense led the NFL in fewest points allowed (17.7 per game), takeaways (36), interceptions (27), and fewest rushing yards allowed (80 per game) in 2018.
- Khalil Mack is one of just three players with at least 10 sacks in the last three seasons.