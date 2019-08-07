Antonio Brown misses Oakland Raiders training camp with frostbite

Antonio Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers before his offseason trade to the Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown might have come up with a new reason to miss training camp - frostbite.

The issues keeping him from the practice field were thought to be blisters, with Brown posting a photo on social media on Monday showing skin peeling from his feet.

But Chris Simms of PFT Live said he heard on Tuesday from someone with knowledge of the situation that the photo shows burned feet as a result of entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear.

Antonio Brown is visiting a foot specialist today, likely dealing with these blisters on his feet (posted via his IG story @ab). Fantasy owners carry on... pic.twitter.com/AuTlOq1dhp — Jeff Lorenz (@LorenzSportsMed) August 3, 2019

Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection with the Pittsburgh Steelers before his offseason trade, was not at the team's camp on Tuesday.

Gruden added the team is "gathering information" but otherwise declined to comment on the situation, including whether Brown would be able to make his Raiders' debut when the team opens the regular season on September 9 against the visiting Denver Broncos.

'Elliott demands new contact'

Ezekiel Elliott will make $3.85m in the upcoming season

Ezekiel Elliott's representatives have told the Dallas Cowboys the two-time rushing champion will not play in 2019 without a new contract, ESPN have reported.

However, the report added the 24-year-old running back's holdout is "not likely" to continue into the regular season, based on owner Jerry Jones' desire to get a deal done before Week 1.

Elliott, the fourth overall selection by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft, will make $3.85m in the upcoming season, with an option in 2020 for $9.10m.

'Fitzpatrick ahead of Rosen'

Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a two-year deal worth $11m in March, making the Miami Dolphins his eighth NFL team

Ryan Fitzpatrick remains ahead of Josh Rosen two weeks into their training camp battle to be the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.

"I see Fitz going with the ones like we have during training camp," head coach Brian Flores said of the preseason opener this week. "But that could change. That's where I see it right now."

Fitzpatrick, 36, signed a two-year deal worth $11m in March, making the Dolphins his eighth NFL team. The Dolphins acquired the second-year Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals during the 2019 NFL Draft.