Indianapolis Colts sign D'Onta Foreman after release by Houston Texans

D'Onta Foreman joins the Indianapolis Colts, Houston's AFC South rivals

The Indianapolis Colts claimed running back D'Onta Foreman on Monday, a day after he was waived by the Houston Texans.

The Colts waived running back Keith Ford in a corresponding move.

Foreman, a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas, missed nearly the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, an injury he suffered in November 2017 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

He reported to Texans camp seemingly in shape, but coach Bill O'Brien had declined to tab him as the backup to starter Lamar Miller. The coaching staff were reportedly upset by his work habits and tardiness to meetings.

Foreman ran for 327 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie before the injury. In 11 total games with the Texans, Foreman had 326 rushing yards, 111 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

Ford appeared in two games (one start) as a rookie last season for the Buffalo Bills, rushing 21 times for 79 yards. He signed with the Colts as a free agent on July 28.

Marlon Mack is the Colts' leading returning running back, and he finished last season with 195 carries for 908 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games.

