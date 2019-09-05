NFL kickoff: All you need to know ahead of the 2019/20 season

Khalil Mack and Aaron Rodgers are ready for the new NFL season. Are you?

It has been a long offseason but we are finally back!

Here, we have pulled together all the best content for your pre-game reading ahead of tonight's season opener...

We have to start with Thursday night's opener - live on Sky Sports Action from 12.30am - between Green Bay and Chicago.

Our game preview covers expectations for the teams heading into the season, players (and coaches) to watch, where the game will be won and lost, and some key stats.

Division Previews

What better way to prepare for the season than going through the league division-by-division, and predicting how each will turn out?

Below, you can find our views on each of them and cast your vote on who you think will win...

The league is celebrating its centenary year, and once again Sky Sports will be with it through 17 weeks of regular-season action, the playoffs and then Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

This season, we have more coverage than ever before, including up to six live games per week, every touchdown from every game with Scott Hanson and NFL RedZone, first-time special guests including Cliff Avril, Vince Young and Will Blackmon, and a brand new highlights show after every NFL Sunday.

NFL in the UK

In July, we visited the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the NFL took over for the final trials of the NFL Academy. We were lucky enough to speak with three players who shared their thoughts and advice for the young British students ahead of a huge season for football in the UK...

What it takes to make it to the NFL

Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph told us about his journey to the NFL.

'Being a professional athlete is a sacrifice'

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark spoke about adapting to the professional game.

'Football is the ultimate team game'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate told Sky Sports how important coaching was for him and why football is the "ultimate team game".

