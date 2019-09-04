Ezekiel Elliott signs six-year deal with Dallas Cowboys worth $90m

Ezekiel Elliott's deal ends 40 days of contract negotiations

Ezekiel Elliott has become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after signing a six-year deal with the Cowboys worth $90m.

The deal - of which $50m is guaranteed - surpasses the $60m deal agreed by Todd Gurley with the LA Rams last year.

The agreement brings to an end 40 days of contract negotiations between Elliott and the Dallas franchise, four days before their season opener against the Giants.

Elliott has missed training camp and has been training by himself in Cabo while negotiations have been ongoing.

With the deal done, the 24-year-old is expected to join the Dallas Cowboys for practice immediately.