NFC East preview: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

The New York Giants offense will run through Saquon Barkley this season

The wait is nearly over and the new NFL season is almost upon us!

The league's 100th year begins on Thursday, September 5 when the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers, live on Sky Sports.

Before then, it's time to assess 2019's contenders.

We are previewing all eight divisions, and here you can find our views on the NFC East and cast your vote on who you think will win below...

Philadelphia Eagles

Head coach: Doug Pederson

Key man: For the past two seasons, quarterback Carson Wentz has been relieved by Nick Foles after injuries. In 2017, Foles brought Philadelphia their first Super Bowl win. Last season, he rallied the team to a three-game winning streak and a road playoff win.

Foles will go down as a Philadelphia legend, but the team firmly committed to 26-year-old Wentz with a four year, $128m extension this summer as he heads into his fourth campaign. It's time for the 2016 No 2 overall NFL Draft pick to stay healthy, prove himself and play some football in January.

DeSean Jackson returns to Philadelphia, where he started his career

Major additions: The return of DeSean Jackson is huge for this offense, and the fans. The 'Miracle at the New Meadowlands' hero offers a deep threat the team lacked last season. Another Jackson - defensive tackle Malik - will shore up the defensive interior alongside All-Pro Fletcher Cox.

The Eagles opted to go offense-heavy in the Draft, picking offensive tackle Andre Dillard in the first round, and running back Miles Sanders and receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside in the second. Dillard will start his career on the bench, but look for the two skill-position players to make big contributions early.

Last season: They had bad moments (a 48-7 loss in New Orleans was the worst by a defending Super Bowl champ), but managed to win five of their last six games, finish 9-7 and come up with a shock playoff win in Chicago. The quarterback situation may have caused issues with consistency, but they did manage to make the playoffs for two consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008 and 2009.

Carson Wentz will hope to return to his 2017 Pro Bowl level of play

Prospects: When you look at the Eagles' roster, they have talent everywhere. The offense, in particular, looks to be formidable on paper. Defensively, they are stout up front but there are question marks at linebacker and corner. Ultimately, Wentz looks set up for a fantastic year and with Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Jordan Howard, Sanders and more around him, Philadelphia look due for another playoff appearance.

Prediction: 1st (11-5)

Dallas Cowboys

Head coach: Jason Garrett

Key man: With Ezekiel Elliott's status for the season unknown, Dak Prescott will have to be the centerpiece of the attack for Dallas. The Cowboys have reportedly offered Zeke a deal to make him the second-highest paid running back in the league, while he wants to be at the top - and the standoff could continue into the season.

Will Ezekiel Elliott be on the field with Dak Prescott all season long?

Prescott, meanwhile, has been fantastic for Dallas - with 85 total touchdowns through three seasons - but will have to shoulder more of the load if Elliott is out. Can he throw for 4,000-plus yards and 30-plus touchdowns? He might be forced to.

Major additions: Their biggest offseason move was retaining defensive end Demarcus Lawrence with a $105m deal, but a surprising one was the return of future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten, who spent last season as a commentator for ESPN. The 37-year-old comes out of retirement and straight back into the starting lineup!

Veterans Alfred Morris (RB) and Randall Cobb (WR) will be useful, and Robert Quinn - acquired in a trade from Miami - will start opposite Lawrence at defensive end. Although second and third-round picks Trysten Hill (DT) and Connor McGovern (G) may not start straight away, fourth-round runner Tony Pollard could well become 'the man' in Elliott's absence.

Jason Witten has come out of retirement to rejoin the Cowboys

Last season: Like the Eagles, Dallas were knocked out in the divisional round of the playoffs after a wild card win. They were 3-5 at the midway point of the season before heating up on their way to seven wins from their last eight and an NFC East title win at 10-6. The midseason addition of Amari Cooper was huge, and he could be relied upon even more heavily this campaign.

Prospects: This is a playoff team. They have a strong offensive line, a potentially dominant defense with two elite young linebackers in Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, and a quarterback who knows how to win. Having kept mostly the same roster, this feels like a team that will stay consistent and win plenty of games in 2019. However, the distraction of missing Elliott could cause a problem.

Prediction: 2nd (10-6)

New York Giants

Head Coach: Pat Shurmur

Key man: Last year, in his rookie campaign, No 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,028). He was voted Offensive Rookie of the Year, made the Pro Bowl, and clearly met the massive expectations he came with from Penn State.

0:32 Barkley was impossible to defend at times in his rookie year Barkley was impossible to defend at times in his rookie year

This season, with Odell Beckham Jr long gone to the Cleveland Browns, Barkley could lead the Giants in rushing yards, receiving yards, attempts, receptions, touchdowns, the lot. If the New York attack goes, it will go through him.

Major additions: The most-talked-about addition is definitely sixth overall draft pick Daniel Jones. The QB from Duke was viewed as the long-term future by the Giants, but a 'reach' by the rest of the NFL world. It does not appear he will see the field any time soon, but his name will be brought up with every Eli Manning misfire.

Golden Tate, after serving a four-game suspension, will be a starter. The 'other' first-round rookies outside Jones - Dexter Lawrence (DT) and DeAndre Baker (CB) - will see the field early and often too. New York will also have two new starting o-linemen (Mike Remmers and Kevin Zeitler) and safeties (Antoine Bethea and Jabrill Peppers).

Will Eli Manning last the whole season as starter with Daniel Jones waiting in the wings?

Last season: They improved on their worst-ever finish of 3-13 the year before, and were technically still in the playoff hunt until quite late in the season despite a 1-7 start. But the Giants ultimately fell to 5-11 and fourth place for the second year running.

Prospects: While the Giants remained competitive last season, losing eight games by seven points or fewer, they were inept offensively and it is hard to imagine they take a big leap forward with Manning still at the helm and having dismissed their best vertical threat. However, they retained enough of last year's core that the floor does not seem too low.

Prediction: 3rd (8-8)

Washington Redskins

Head coach: Jay Gruden

Key man: He's a new addition, but safety Landon Collins could be a game-changer in Washington. The three-time Pro Bowler and 2016 first-team All-Pro was let go by the Giants, and the 25-year-old signed a massive six-year, $84m deal in free agency with Washington.

Collins has said he will make the Giants regret not placing the franchise tag on him, and not only will New York feel his wrath, but he will be hugely important for a Washington defense that finished in the middle of the pack in 2018.

Landon Collins brings a hard-hitting mentality to Washington

Major additions: Collins is the big one, but more rests on the shoulders of Case Keenum, who was recently announced as the team's Week One starter. Washington thought they had their short-term QB in Alex Smith, but with his career in jeopardy after a leg injury last season, they acquired Keenum after a mediocre year in Denver.

Keenum is the starter for now, but first-round pick Dwayne Haskins will be hot on his heels. The big-armed former Ohio State Buckeye has a ton of talent, and like with the Manning-Jones situation, fans will be calling for the 22-year-old if the veteran falters.

When will Dwayne Haskins take the field as the starter in Washington?

Pass rusher Montez Sweat could contribute immediately, and another welcome addition is the return of second-year running back Derrius Guice, who missed 2018 with a torn ACL. If fully healthy, he could be the team's new bell-cow back.

Last season: With a 7-9 finish, Washington matched their record from the year before and missed the playoffs for a third straight season. They had a strong 6-3 start, but Smith's injury ultimately cost them the season.

Prospects: Jay Gruden is entering his sixth year with the Redskins. He has 35-44-1 record, one playoff appearance (one loss), and has never recorded more than nine wins in a season. If Washington fail to make the postseason for the fourth time in a row, it may cost him his job, but it's hard to imagine Case Keenum dramatically improving this team.

Prediction: 4th (5-11)