Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill escapes NFL suspension

Tyreek Hill can return to Kansas City's training camp following suspension

The NFL says it will not suspend Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has been investigated in a domestic violence case involving his three-year-old son.

The League said it had closed its formal investigation and Hill would not be disciplined because there was no evidence that he had violated their personal conduct policy.

Hill was suspended in April by the Chiefs, but is now eligible to attend training camp and participate in all club activities.

The NFL issued a statement that said: "Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy.

"Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City's training camp and participate in all club activities.

Hill was being investigated in a domestic violence case

"He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention."

The Chiefs released a statement, that read: "We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill violated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

"Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp.

"The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case.

"We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week."