Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan and Bengals guard Clint Boling announce retirements

Tennessee Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan and Cincinnati Bengals guard Clint Boling announced their retirements from the NFL on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Morgan spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans, posting 44.5 career sacks after being drafted 16th overall out of Georgia Tech in 2010.

He played the final season of a four-year, $27 million contract in 2018 and was hampered by shoulder and knee injuries.

"I've always said 2 things about my career," Morgan wrote on Instagram. "1. I would play as long as it made sense. And 2. I wanted to leave the game on my OWN terms.

"And over 9 years, 5 head coaches, 9 surgeries, and seeing a locker room turn over multiple times I am thankful to say that I accomplished both of these goals."

He logged 106 career starts and 54 tackles for loss.

Boling retired after eight seasons, citing medical concerns.

The 30-year-old lineman started 109 of his 111 games after being selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

"After eight years in the NFL, it is time for me to step away from the game due to medical reasons," Boling said in a statement. "This is not an easy decision, but it is the right one for me, my wife Kelly and our two young girls.

"I want to thank the Brown family for giving me the opportunity to play my entire career with the Bengals. I also want to thank my team-mates, coaches, fans and everyone who has supported me throughout my career."

Boling started all 16 games in five of his seasons, including 2018. He blocked for four 1,000-yard rushers and helped the Bengals earn five straight playoff berths (2011-15), including two AFC North titles.