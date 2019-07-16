Atlanta Falcons and Grady Jarrett agree four-year, $68m deal

Grady Jarrett has agreed to a long-term contract with the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett agreed to a four-year, $68m deal ahead of Monday's franchise tag deadline.

Jarrett, who would have earned $15.2m playing under the tag in 2019, will earn $17m per season through 2022.

That makes the 26-year-old the third-highest paid interior defensive lineman in the league after the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald and the Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox.

Jarrett has 14 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 61 games (46 starts) since Atlanta drafted him in the fifth round in 2015 out of Clemson.

Falcon general manager Thomas Dimitroff said: "As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady has been a priority and we are pleased to have accomplished that today.

"Grady is an integral part of our organization and we look forward to moving together for many years to come."

Jadeveon Clowney will play under the franchise tag this season

While kicker Robbie Gould also beat the deadline by signing his two-year, $10.5m deal with San Francisco, Jadeveon Clowney and the Houston Texans did not reach an agreement.

Clowney, by rule, will earn the $15.97m one-year tender value for linebackers. However, he is expected to file a grievance to seek to be listed as a defensive end, which would bump his franchise-tag value to $17.13m, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Houston's front office is operating without a general manager, but the Texans have shown no signs of progress in negotiations with Clowney for months.

Without a deal in place, Clowney is not expected to participate in training camp and could opt to stay away from the team until September, returning in time to avoid fines and prepare for Week 1 of the regular season.

The 26-year-old pass rusher was named to each of the past three Pro Bowls, tallying 53 tackles for loss over that period. He has 29 sacks since the Texans made him the No 1 overall pick in 2014.

Prior to the draft, there were rumblings Clowney could be available via trade, but Clowney's camp has said he did not request a trade out of Houston.