LA Chargers' Hunter Henry suffers tibia plateau fracture

Hunter Henry is set to be on the LA Chargers sidelines for up to six weeks

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced that tight end Hunter Henry suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee during Sunday's win against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the team, Henry will continue to be evaluated and the timeframe for his return has not yet been determined. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Henry's injury is expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

With Henry out, Virgil Green will take on an expanded role for the Chargers. They also have Sean Culkin at the position.

It is another injury blow for Henry, who missed the 2018 regular season with a torn ACL. He returned to play in the Chargers' playoff loss to the New England Patriots.

The Chargers are already without All-Pro safety Derwin James, who is facing three months out after suffering a stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal during practice last month.

Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon also remains absent as he seeks a new contract from the team.