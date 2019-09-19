Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars: AFC South rivals meet on TNF

Gardner Minshew has been a surprise at quarterback but the Jaguars have yet to win this season

Week Three begins with the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Tennessee Titans, exclusively live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event. Here is what to expect...

Seasons so far

Who are the Tennessee Titans (1-1)? Can you figure them out? After obliterating the Browns 43-13 in Cleveland in Week One - with Marcus Mariota throwing for 248 yards and three touchdown passes - they flopped at home to the Colts in Week Two.

It is, ultimately, typical for a team that has gone 9-7 in three consecutive seasons to be unpredictable in this way. However, they have managed to top the Jaguars in four straight meetings.

Which version of Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans will we see this week?

The Jags (0-2) have had a heartbreaking start. They thought they had finally acquired a franchise quarterback to fix their woes at the position in former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. However, he suffered a broken collarbone in the first quarter of the season and was placed on injured reserve.

In his stead, sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew has played incredibly well (45-58, 488 yards, three touchdowns and one pick) but hasn't managed to get the team over the line for a win.

The Jags fell to Kansas City in Week One but had the game in their hands against the Texans last week. However, a failed two-point conversion after Minshew's last-gasp TD to DJ Chark meant a 13-12 loss.

DJ Chark has impressed so far in his sophomore season

Ones to watch

Marcus Mariota is as bemusing as the Titans as a whole. He is one of only four quarterbacks (Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Case Keenum) to start both games and have no giveaways this season and is on pace for career highs in passer rating, yards per attempt and TD:INT ratio. However, last week he had just 154 yards and couldn't come through when it mattered most.

Last time these two teams met, Derrick Henry ran for a franchise-record 238 yards and four touchdowns, which included an NFL record-tying 99-yard TD run. Over the past six weeks dating back to that game, he leads the NFL in rushing yards (750) and touchdowns (nine).

The Titans also have ball-hawks on the defensive back-end. Logan Ryan has a pick in each of the first two games, while Kevin Byard has the most interceptions (13) in the league since 2017.

Will Gardner Minshew continue his impressive career start? The charismatic 23-year-old had the highest-ever completion percentage (88) in a debut in NFL history in Week One, and led a fantastic comeback drive last week.

The team's top weapon on the outside so far has been second-year receiver DJ Chark, who has 11 catches, 201 yards and two touchdowns already after just 14-174-0 all of last season. He's a top deep threat.

Outspoken cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been in the spotlight again this week after locking horns with head coach Doug Marrone during last week's loss and subsequently requesting a trade. The team is said to have "no plans" to let him go, so will he suit up? Will he show out or rebel in order to get out? Cameras will be trained on him all night.

What can we expect from Jalen Ramsey after his sideline spat with Doug Marrone last week?

Where will the game be won and lost?

This game might define Marrone's future as head coach of the Jaguars. With their season on the line, will the players come out flying and attempt to save their coach? Or do they lack motivation after last week's near-miss? Their effort and performance as a team is key.

If the Titans can take an early lead, look for them to pound the ball with Henry and make it five straight against their AFC South rivals.

Key stats