Indianapolis Colts play down Adam Vinatieri retirement talk

Adam Vinatieri has endured a rough first two weeks to his 24th NFL season

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has played down rumours that kicker Adam Vinatieri could be about to retire from the NFL.

The 46-year-old has endured a rough first two weeks to his 24th season in the league, missing three extra points and two field goals in the first two games.

But his coach has made it clear since the Colts' win in Nashville against the Titans that Vinatieri is not retiring, and the team is not changing kickers just yet.

"Adam's our kicker," Reich said, whose team host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

"We have zero concern. He's not only our kicker, he's an instrumental leader on our team. When we talk about toughness and what we're all about as a team and a program, there's probably no one who epitomises that more than Adam."

No player in NFL history has scored more points than Vinatieri (2,605), kicked more field goals (583) or participated in more wins (216).

"I guess like golf, if you're out there and you hook a couple of balls, you're thinking about it til you get it figured out," Vinatieri said. "I'll get it figured out."

The Colts have been dealt injury blows for the clash with the Falcons. Darius Leonard will not play because of concussion and defensive end Jabaal Sheard will miss out because of a knee injury.