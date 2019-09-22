NFL teams interested in signing Antonio Brown after New England Patriots release, says agent

Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday

"A few teams" have reached out to express interest in free agent Antonio Brown since his release on Friday by the New England Patriots, according to the wide receiver's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Rosenhaus told ESPN on Saturday that he has been in touch with a few teams, who "want information regarding (Brown's) legal situation and the NFL investigation" into accusations against Brown of sexual assault and sending intimidating text messages.

ESPN reports that people around the league don't expect any team to sign Brown until the league's investigation is resolved.

3:18 We explain the events leading up to Antonio Brown being released by the New England Patriots We explain the events leading up to Antonio Brown being released by the New England Patriots

The Patriots cut the controversial wideout on Friday afternoon, five days after Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and scored a touchdown in his debut with the team.

The NFL released a statement hours later in response to questions about Brown's status, explaining that the player won't be put on the Commissioner's exempt list "unless he is signed by a club," at which point "such placement may become appropriate."

Live NFL Redzone Live on

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, filed a civil suit last week accusing him of three incidents of sexual assault or rape over a two-year period from 2017-18. According to multiple reports, the league met with Taylor for 10 hours on Monday, and a meeting with Brown was expected at some point.

2:16 Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks out of his press conference ahead of this weekend's game with the New York Jets after being repeatedly asked about Brown Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks out of his press conference ahead of this weekend's game with the New York Jets after being repeatedly asked about Brown

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated reported that a female artist - who levelled claims earlier this week that Brown made unwanted sexual advances before firing her - contacted the NFL claiming the 31-year-old wide receiver sent her "intimidating and threatening" texts.

On Friday, the woman's attorney said the league had agreed to investigate the situation, and that the league had contacted the Patriots, who told Brown not to contact the woman any further.

In 10 NFL seasons (the first nine with Pittsburgh), Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro.