Patriots and Bills meet in Week Four of NFL on Sky Sports

Tom Brady and the Patriots will battle the Buffalo Bills as two 3-0 division rivals face off

Your NFL Week Four fixtures have arrived!

As we do every week, Sky Sports will show every Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night game live, alongside two Sunday evening games - all on Sky Sports Action.

Our choices for this week are...

Week Four fixtures

Your Week Four NFL fixtures!

The action starts on Thursday night when the banged up Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) - in desperate need of a win to save their season - head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (3-0).

On Sunday, the game of the weekend will feature two of the NFL's undefeated teams as Tom Brady's New England Patriots (3-0) head to Buffalo to play the AFC East rival Bills (3-0). Do the Bills have what it takes to slow down the defending champions?

3:31 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week Three of the NFL season! Watch a collection of the best moments from Week Three of the NFL season!

Our late Sunday kick-off offers another division rivalry, as the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) travel to the Chicago Bears (1-1). Will the Bears be coming in with a two-game winning streak after they play the Washington Redskins tonight?

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football as the 3-0 Dallas Cowboys head to New Orleans to face the Saints (2-1) coming off an impressive win in Seattle.

Week Four concludes with two disappointing AFC North rivals looking for their first wins, as the Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-3) on Monday night.

In the Studio

Neil Reynolds will once again be your host this week as our coverage begins at 5pm, and he will be re-joined by Shaun Gayle and Will Blackmon.

Our friends from the Around the NFL podcast will provide the usual entertainment and NBC's Peter King will give us his take as well as an exclusive preview of his Football Morning in America column.

During the week

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, Inside the Huddle is available both in video and audio form. Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action, Neil, coach Jeff Reinebold and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

If you cannot catch the show live, it is available On Demand and as a podcast.

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you missed the live action on Sunday, as our two-hour highlights show has you covered. We bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

The jam-packed show airs at 7am on Monday mornings on Sky Sports Action, and if you miss it, it is repeated at 9pm and available On Demand.