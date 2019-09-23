Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton ruled out against Houston Texans

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton has been struggling with a foot injury since pre-season

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out of next Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Newton, who has a foot injury, will be replaced by quarterback Kyle Allen for the second consecutive week.

The injury, a mid-foot sprain, caused Newton to remain in Charlotte rather than travel with the team for Sunday's 38-20 victory at Arizona.

The Panthers' plan to be patient with Newton given his foot injury dates back to the third game of the pre-season against the New England Patriots before aggravating it in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers.

On the injury, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said: "What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot.

"We want him at 100 percent when he's ready, so there's no exact timetable for his return.

"At this point, we're going to go forward with Kyle as our starter."

Allen, who won his first career start last season over the New Orleans Saints, completed 19 of 26 of his passes for 261 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Cardinals.