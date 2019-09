Antonio Brown still wants NFL move despite New England release

Antonio Brown was released by New England last week

Antonio Brown's agent believes his client wants to continue his NFL career despite Brown's tweet on Sunday morning that he would not be playing in the league anymore.

Brown, who is being investigated by the NFL for accusations of sexual assault and sending intimidating text messages - which he denies - was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, five days after his debut with the team.

"I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL," Rosenhaus said on the "99 Problems" podcast with Warren Sapp.

"It's my hope, it's Antonio's hope, that he'll be back playing as soon as possible," Rosenhaus added.

Rosenhaus told ESPN on Saturday that he'd been in touch with "a few" interested teams who were monitoring the NFL's investigation.

Brown posted a series of tweets on Sunday, one of which said, "Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore," and suggested that owners can cancel deals with players whenever they are inclined, and that the NFL Players' Association does not hold them accountable.

Rosenhaus reiterated on Wednesday that teams have interest in Brown, and he expects the wideout to continue playing.

"I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what's going on with the NFL," Rosenhaus added

"Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.

"It's a very difficult time for him, not playing. We expected him to be playing against the Jets on Sunday, so it's tough for someone who loves the game not to be playing right now, and the hope is that we'll cooperate with the NFL in its investigation and get him back with a team to continue this tremendous career he's had."

Rosenhaus also said that Brown's decision to re-enroll at his alma mater, Central Michigan, via online courses should not be seen as a departure from football, saying, "I wouldn't read too much into that."

In 10 NFL seasons (the first nine with Pittsburgh), Brown has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro.