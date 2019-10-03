New England Patriots place Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve

Stephen Gostkowski has been placed on injured reserve

New England Patriots have placed veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve.

Gostkowski will require season-ending surgery for a left-hip injury in order to make him available for the 2020 season.

According to reports, the Patriots worked out free-agent kickers on Wednesday, with veteran Kai Forbath among them.

Matthew Wright, a rookie from UCF who was in camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was also part of the workout.

Gostkowski is in his 14th season as New England's kicker but he struggled this season, missing four extra-point attempts in 15 tries. He made 7-of-8 field-goal attempts, with a long of 41.

The 35-year-old has helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2006 draft as a replacement for Adam Vinatieri, who had left for the Indianapolis Colts.

"Whoever the next guy is who comes in here, he doesn't need to try to be Steve, doesn't need to try to be Adam Vinatieri," Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater said.

"He just needs to be himself. He'll be here for a reason, and that reason will be that coach Bill Belichick thinks he is going to give us the best chance to help this team win."

Gostkowski has made 374-of-428 field-goal attempts (87.4 per cent) in his career, including 25-of-35 from 50-plus yards. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was chosen first-team All-Pro in 2008 and 2015. He has not missed a game since 2010.