Vikings' Stefon Diggs says 'truth to all rumours' about trade talks

Stefon Diggs has been rumoured to be on the move after a tough start to the season

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs has added more fuel to the speculation he wanted to be traded.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old told reporters: "I feel like there's truth to all rumours, no matter how you dress it up.

"I won't be speaking on it at all, but there is truth to all rumours, I guess."

After signing a five-year, $72 million extension last summer, Diggs has just 13 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown in four games this season, one year after posting career-best totals in catches (102), receiving yards (1,021) and TDs (nine).

When asked to elaborate on what that "truth" was, Diggs elected to circle back to detailing his frustration with the team's offense and the overall direction of the Vikings (2-2).

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota pass offense has struggled this season, and they rank second-worst in the league

Diggs explained: "So what I mean on that, so I can politely explain, is there's a lot of speculation on me being frustrated.

"Of course, being a receiver and wanting to have success and wanting to win, if you want to win and you're not winning, of course you'd be frustrated. That's my answer."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer declined to discuss the Diggs situation on Thursday, saying it was an "internal matter," according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

When asked if Diggs would play this Sunday against the New York Giants, Zimmer replied: "we'll have to see," according to The Athletic.

Despite Diggs' request, the Vikings told one NFL team "definitely interested" in acquiring Diggs that the wide receiver was not available for trade, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported.