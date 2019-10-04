Khalil Mack puts feelings to one side as Chicago Bears prepare to tackle Oakland Raiders

Khalil Mack has been a standout performer since joining the Chicago Bears

Khalil Mack has downplayed his personal desire to get one over the Oakland Raiders when his Chicago Bears play his former team in London on Sunday.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosts its first NFL game when Oakland take on the in-form Bears (3-1) on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The match-up is the first between the inter-conference rivals since a 22-20 Bears home win in 2015, and the first since the clubs shook hands on a trade that sent standout pass-rusher Mack from Oakland to Chicago in September 2018.

Mack paid immediate dividends for the Bears with 12.5 sacks last season, and already has 4.5 sacks and a league-high four forced fumbles this season.

After last weekend's win for the Bears against the Minnesota Vikings, Mack said he was "disappointed" to be traded, admitting he would like to make his former employers "pay" for that decision.

But he struck a more measured tone when speaking to reporters after a Bears practice session at the Allianz Park home of rugby union side Saracens.

"I'm looking forward to getting the win," Mack told reporters on Friday.

"You can say the Raider thing and all of that but ultimately it's a team that we've got to beat and that will only add to the feeling that you go into the bye week with."

Chicago coach Matt Nagy confirmed backup quarterback Chase Daniel will start in place of Mitchell Trubisky, who suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend's 16-6 against Minnesota.

Daniels was a back-up at Kansas when Nagy was quarterbacks coach there five years ago, and the Chicago coach has no doubts about the 32-year-old's readiness for Sunday.

"Everyone has trust in him," Nagy said.

"I've been with him for years now, so I understand who he is. I know exactly how he works and our players have ultimate trust.

"But I think you've seen that with our whole team, whoever it is, they always step up."