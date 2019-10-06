Chicago Bears 21-24 Oakland Raiders: Raiders hold on to beat Bears in London classic

7:28 Highlights of the Chicago Bears clash with the Oakland Raiders from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Highlights of the Chicago Bears clash with the Oakland Raiders from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Gareon Conley intercepted Chase Daniel with less than two minutes remaining as the Oakland Raiders held off the Chicago Bears to win 24-21 in the first NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chicago had fought back from a 17-point first-half deficit, scoring 21 points in the third quarter to take the lead, but rookie running back Josh Jacobs scored his second of two touchdowns on the day with five minutes to go and Oakland held on.

After both teams traded first possessions in which flags prevented them from reaching scoring range, Oakland started to come to life - and they brought the crowd with them.

Culminating in a 12-yard touchdown by Jacobs, Derek Carr led a 10-play, 80-yard drive as Oakland's offensive line asserted early dominance.

Carr started fast, ending the quarter eight of nine for 78 yards, and Oakland's O-line paved the way for Jacobs on the very first play of the second quarter to give Oakland a 7-0 lead.

Then, after Chase Daniel was picked off by Nicholas Morrow deep in Chicago territory, Oakland doubled their margin. A holding penalty on Chicago corner Will Fuller gave Oakland a fresh set of downs at the goal line, and DeAndre Washington punched it in from three yards out - sprung by a great block by tight end Darren Waller.

With Oakland's defense continuing to hold strong, and the offense tacking on three more points with a 41-yard Daniel Carlson field goal, the Raiders took a 17-0 lead into the half - up 208 to 44 in total yards and 14 to 2 in first downs.

Chicago quarterback Chase Daniel is taken down by two Raiders defenders

But the Bears got the spark they needed when a toss play from Carr to Jacobs went horribly wrong.

After having been almost perfect up until that point on offense, Carr's strong toss went right through the rookie's hands. As a pile of Bears swarmed to the ball, it was - of course - former Raider Khalil Mack who came up with the recovery.

Rookie back David Montgomery drove in from one yard out, and the comeback continued as the Bears rode the momentum on their next drive.

Daniel led his team 89 yards in 12 plays to draw within three. A fantastic, leading grab over a defender by Anthony Miller (for 32 yards) had the crowd on their feet, and two plays later, Daniel rolled to his right, bought time, and fired across his body to Allen Robinson for a four-yard touchdown.

Chicago Bears 21-24 Oakland Raiders Chicago Bears Passing: Chase Daniel - 22/30, 231 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing: David Montgomery - 25 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Allen Robinson - 7 rec, 97 yards, 2 TDs Oakland Raiders Passing: Derek Carr - 25/32, 229 yards

Rushing: Josh Jacobs - 123 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Foster Moreau - 4 rec, 46 yards

It continued to be all Bears as they forced another punt, and when returner Tarik Cohen received the ball at his own 13, the moment he cut to his left the Bears sideline was already on its feet with their hands on the air to take it all the way home for a touchdown. Cohen was ultimately chased down, but his 71-yard sprint set him team up at the Oakland 16.

Daniel subsequently threw a perfect pass into the corner of the end zone, and Robinson elevated to come down with his second score of the day and give Chicago their first lead of the day at 21-17.

The early fourth quarter was without scores, but packed with exciting plays. After Trevor Davis raced for a 52-yard kick return, he was one yard from scoring with an end-around before Sherrick McManis punched the ball out, with Prince Amukamara scooping the recovery.

Robinson somehow managed to tap both his toes on the turf while falling to the ground and being forced out of bounds on a miraculous 32-yard grab to give Chicago room to breathe, and they pinned Oakland deep at their own eight-yard line with seven minutes remaining and a four-point deficit.

Then came the drive of the night.

Jacobs started the 13-play, 92-drive with a dash for a first down, and he finished it with a two-yard dive over the Bears defense for the game-winning score. Oakland converted on a fake punt, and Foster Moreau was heavily involved as the Raiders drove the length of the field with a variety of plays - with 'Man of the Match' Jacobs capping it off.

Chicago attempted to fight back with one last two-minute drill, but Daniel fired into the area of three Raider defenders, and Conley came down with it to seal the win as Oakland kneeled to use up the remaining moments.

What's next?

The Bears follow their bye week with a tough stretch: vs Saints, vs Chargers, at Eagles, vs Detroit, at Rams.

After their bye, Oakland will continue their stint on the road. They visit the Packers and Texans before heading home to host the Lions and Chargers in Weeks Nine and Ten.