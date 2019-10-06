Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: From Premier League to NFL

0:34 Watch an incredible transformation as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is prepared for its first NFL game Watch an incredible transformation as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is prepared for its first NFL game

From a Champions League match on Tuesday to an NFL game on Sunday, Tottenham's new stadium was transformed this week.

Spurs played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in midweek as they were thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich.

As soon as that game finished work started to ensure the stadium was ready to host its first NFL game on Sunday between the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium key numbers 62,214 - the capacity of the stadium

35,000 - the numbers of tiles on the stadium’s exterior

720 - the circumference in metres of the roof

324 - the number of floodlights on the underside of the stadium’s roof in clusters of six

65 – the length in metres of the Goal Line Bar in the South Stand, the longest bar in Europe which runs parallel with the entire goal line

65 – the number of food and drink outlets in the concourse areas across the stadium

The stadium, which officially opened in April, was built specifically to cater for both football and American football.

As such it has several unique features, including a retractable pitch.

The grass pitch, which sits in three steel sections weighing more than 3,000 tonnes each, is retracted in 25 minutes to make way for an artificial pitch. The grass pitch retracts into the South Stand and can be stored for up to 10 days in a garage thanks to LED lighting, cooling and irrigation systems.

The retractable grass pitch makes way for an artificial pitch for the NFL

It takes 25 minutes for one pitch to make way for the other

The stadium also features bespoke home and away NFL locker rooms.

"We have looked to design and deliver the most atmospheric stadium of its kind, incorporating the largest single-tier stand in the country and a tight stadium bowl configuration that ensures everyone is closer to the pitch than at any comparable venue, coupled with world-class facilities," said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

The game between the Raiders and Bears was a sellout

"We shall be a home for the NFL in London. Their dedicated entrance, as well as dressing rooms and medical facilities in our East Stand, mean our stadium is the only one outside the United States specifically designed for the sport."

Just as Spurs started positively before folding against Bayern Munich in midweek, the Raiders blew an early 17-0 lead to fall behind against the Bears.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is hosting two NFL games this season

But unlike the Premier League club, the Raiders battled back and emerged as 24-21 winners.

This is the 13th year of competitive American football being played in the UK and almost every team has made the trip.

After the Houston Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 3, 31 teams will have played - with the Green Bay Packers being the only team yet to visit London.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the third stadium to host a game in London after Wembley and Twickenham.