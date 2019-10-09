Cam Newton to miss Carolina Panthers' London game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cam Newton is set to miss a fourth straight week of action

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will not make the trip to London for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Tuesday that Newton will remain inactive for the fourth straight weekend with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot.

1:44 Go behind the scenes to see how Tottenham Hotspur stadium transformed ahead of the Oakland Raiders’ win over the Chicago Bears. Go behind the scenes to see how Tottenham Hotspur stadium transformed ahead of the Oakland Raiders’ win over the Chicago Bears.

"Medically, the best thing is to keep him from being on an airplane for eight hours and standing up all the time," Rivera said.

The same line of thinking is why Newton was not on the sideline during Carolina's victory over Jacksonville last Sunday.

"Just continuing his rehab," Rivera said of Newton. "We have no timeline. He'll go through whatever they have planned for him. Kyle (Allen) is our starter and we'll continue that way."

The Panthers have a bye in Week 7, delaying the former MVP's earliest potential return date to October 27 at the San Francisco 49ers.

3:35 A collection of the best moments from Week Five of the NFL season. A collection of the best moments from Week Five of the NFL season.

Kyle Allen will make his fourth straight start for Carolina on Sunday.

He has passed for 674 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.