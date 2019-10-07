Panthers vs Bucs in London, Texans at Chiefs and 49ers at Rams in NFL Week Six on Sky Sports

Deshaun Watson and the Texans put up 53 points last week. Can they outscore the Chiefs in Week Six?

Your NFL Week Six fixtures have arrived!

As we do every week, Sky Sports will show every Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night game live, alongside two Sunday evening games - all on Sky Sports Action. However, this week, we have a bonus London game!

The games we are showing this week are...

Week Six fixtures

Your Week Six NFL games on Sky!

Daniel Jones' perfect start was ended by the Vikings on Sunday, but do the Giants (2-3) have any chance to stop the dominant Patriots (5-0)? We will see on Thursday night as New York are the latest team running into the New England juggernaut.

Sunday's coverage kicks off with a bonus early game! This week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Panthers (3-2) and Buccaneers (2-3) will face off at 2.30pm in an NFC South rivalry game.

3:35 Watch a collection of the best moments from Week Five. Watch a collection of the best moments from Week Five.

In the 6pm slot, Deshaun Watson and the Texans (3-2) - coming off a 53-point performance in a win over Atlanta - will visit the Chiefs (4-1), who will be looking to rebound after experiencing their first loss of the season to Indianapolis on Sunday Night Football.

The NFC West is in the spotlight in our late game, as the 49ers (currently 3-0 and looking to remain unbeaten when they play the Browns tonight) visit the stumbling Rams (3-2). After a 3-0 start of their own, last year's NFC champions have suffered two straight defeats to the Bucs and Seahawks.

We then join our friends at NBC for Sunday Night Football, featuring two teams who have disappointed so far. The Steelers (1-4) lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season and may be down to third-string, undrafted rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges after back-up Mason Rudolph suffered a serious head injury in Week Five, while the Chargers (2-3) have simply under-performed.

Week Six concludes with a cracker in Green Bay as the Packers (4-1) host NFC North rivals the Detroit Lions (2-1-1). In a division where all four teams have winning records, each rivalry game is even more important.

Remember next week, YOU will vote on the games we show with our Week Seven viewers vote. Click here to place your vote now!

During the week

If you are craving extra content during the week, catch NBC's Pro Football Talk, hosted by Mike Florio and Chris Simms, every Monday-Friday at 7pm on Sky Sports Action (note the show may be moved for other live sports coverage).

Also, Inside the Huddle is available both in video and audio form. Airing on Wednesday at 9pm on Sky Sports Action, Neil, coach Jeff Reinebold and guests will ensure you are up to date with all the latest news and talking points.

If you cannot catch the show live, it is available On Demand and as a podcast.

Highlights Show - Best of NFL Sunday

Don't worry if you missed the live action on Sunday, as our two-hour highlights show has you covered. We bring you the best of the action on Sky Sports, including all the top plays, analysis and moments from the studio.

The jam-packed show airs at 7am on Monday mornings on Sky Sports Action, and if you miss it, it is repeated at 9pm and available On Demand.