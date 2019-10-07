Indianapolis Colts 19-13 Kansas City Chiefs: Colts shut down Mahomes in shock win at Arrowhead

6:36 Highlights of the clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the NFL. Highlights of the clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the NFL.

Marlon Mack ran for 132 yards, ageless kicker Adam Vinatieri knocked through four field goals, and Indianapolis shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' vaunted offense in a 19-13 victory on Sunday night.

The way Indianapolis handled the Chiefs sent a jolt through the NFL, whether it was dominating the line of scrimmage or shutting down Mahomes and company on defense.

After allowing points on the Chiefs' first two possessions, the Colts (3-2) held them without points until Harrison Butker's field goal with 1:16 to go as they atoned ever-so-slightly for a January playoff defeat in the same stadium.

Indianapolis recovered the onside kick without any issue and ran out the clock to celebrate a big win heading into its bye.

Mahomes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown, and the Chiefs (4-1) had just 36 yards rushing despite getting top running back Damien Williams back from an injury, all while watching their record streak of 22 straight games scoring at least 26 points come to a crashing conclusion.

Marlon Mack had a big night on the ground as the Colts ran the ball to keep it away from the Chiefs' attack

In an air-it-out era of the NFL, the Colts also won by dominating the line of scrimmage.

On offense, their big line bruised a Kansas City defensive front that lost Chris Jones and Xavier Williams to injuries. That created big holes for Mack and plenty of time for Jacoby Brissett, who threw for 151 yards while running for the Colts' only touchdown.

On defense, the Colts spent most of the night in the Kansas City backfield, plugging up holes in the running game and relentlessly pressuring the reigning league MVP on passing downs.

Jacoby Brissett scored the only touchdown of the game on the ground, while throwing for 151 yards

Mahomes was sacked four times and hit plenty more. At one point in the second half, Cam Erving was pushed so far into Mahomes' face that the backup left tackle stepped on his quarterback's ankle, leaving Mahomes to hobble to the sideline when Kansas City was forced to punt.

The Colts and Chiefs mostly played to a first-half stalemate, but the second of Vinatieri's four field goals made it 13-10 at the break.

The Chiefs' prolific offense continued to sputter in the second half, and Brissett and the Colts essentially played a game of keep-away throughout the third quarter and into the fourth.

The Colts used 8:34 off the clock to move a mere 35 yards and set up Vinatieri's next field goal. Then, when the Chiefs failed to convert fourth-and-1 at their own 34, Indianapolis got another field goal from Vinatieri with 2:30 to go to make it a two-possession game.

Despite Butker's late kick, Indy were able to see out the final seconds of the clock after the recovery.

What's next?

Indianapolis get the week off before traveling to Houston on October 20, while Chiefs welcome the Texans to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday.